Lynn Haven moves forward on stormwater master plan

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — City officials say they believe they’re making headway on some of the stormwater drainage problems.

At the Commission meeting Tuesday, December 14, an update was given on the stormwater master plan. They have been digging new ditches and clearing debris from older ones. The city hired a contractor in October to start the digging.

So far they have dug nearly 15,000 feet.

The next step is cleaning-out culverts with a vac-truck. Public Works Director Chris Lightfoot said the goal is to have maintenance up to date before next spring’s rainy season.

They are also formulating a 100-year flood plan rather than the 25-year plan they had been operating under.

“We will be able to, when a new development comes in, they will be able to accommodate more runoff and not put more out on other places that were already existing,” Lightfoot said. “So we will have the larger capacity requirements in place to require people to not have any runoff on their property.”

The city has applied for several grants to help pay for the stormwater project and the flood mitigation plan. They will find out about approval after the new year.