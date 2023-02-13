LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The question of whether or not the Lynn Haven police department should be disbanded has been raised several times over the last couple of years.

Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson stands firm in his belief that the department should remain.

50 people are employed at the police department, 38 of which are sworn officers.

If they were to dissolve the department and have the Bay County Sheriff’s Office take over, Nelson said they would only have four deputies assigned to the city.

He said since Lynn Haven is ranked in the top 10 safest cities in Florida, there is no reason to change anything.

“Once it’s dissolved it’s nearly impossible to get it back,” Nelson said. “But also, the question is asked ‘How much is my life worth?’ We want to make sure that we are offering the best service we can to the citizens in Lynn Haven.”

Nelson adds the average police response time in Lynn Haven is less than two minutes.