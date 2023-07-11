LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven’s current property tax rate is 4.1 mills, but city commissioners are considering a move that would increase it to 4.23 mills.

Commissioners say they need the increase to make up for inflation as well as provide services for the city’s growing population.

The amount of the possible increase is only a prediction. Commissioners say they need to see the state’s revenue estimated before coming up with an appropriated figure.

“With us not having all the true numbers in from the state, it puts us kind of in a blind spot,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer. “To be safe, we did move it up 1%, so really it is probably about a half percentage just to make sure the budget is balanced.”

Not everyone is in favor of the tax hike. Commissioner Sam Peebles thinks the rate should stay the same and only increase during an economic crash.

“The purpose of a millage increase is to counteract that crash,” said Peebles. “We’re doing that. The economy is kind of crashing, but the value of property is not, so you do not want to raise and then increase the millage.”

Gainer assured Peebles they’re working to keep the property tax rate the same for Lynn Haven residents.

“Managing a budget in this climate right now becomes very challenging, but we’ve been doing this now for a couple of years and making sure that we don’t put the burden on our taxpayers and that we do everything on our end to find savings within our departments.”

Commissioners will continue to discuss next year’s millage rates at future budget meetings. They must have a budget in place by October 1.