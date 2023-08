SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday night, a 44-year old man from Lynn Haven was fatally struck and killed in Santa Rosa County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the man was walking on the inside westbound lane of I-10 near mile marker 40.

A white Kia sedan was driving on the interstate at approximately 11:44 pm when it fatally struck and killed the man.

The man was pronounced dead on-scene by Santa Rosa Emergency Medical Services.