LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Money was on the minds of Lynn Haven leaders Tuesday night.

Commissioners discussed the city’s millage rate and talks about the upcoming budget.

Lynn Haven residents won’t see any increases in their millage rate this next year. City finance director Kiki Roman announced at Tuesday’s commission meeting that the millage rate will be 4.1, the same as this fiscal year.

“To be able to keep the millage rate at its current rate is absolutely amazing to us,” City Manager Vickie Gainer said. “We have been fiscally sound for several years now and I think that’s really important that we continue on this path.”

Another issue that concerned some residents: upcoming budget meetings.

A citizen shared her concern with the commission that there won’t be enough time for the public to offer input, especially the last meeting before the budget is due.

“By that night, you’ll have to have your resolution signed, the budget complete and sent on its way,” she said to commissioners. “You need a two-hour or three-hour budget workshop for the public in August.”

Roman assured residents they will have the opportunity to voice their opinions about the upcoming budget, even if they can’t make the workshops or meetings.

“I’ve scheduled two hours for the workshop the first night, and a one-hour workshop the second night,” she said. “We’ll make sure all the questions are answered. My door is always open. I give out my cell phone if citizens have questions. You can come to me at any time. They don’t need to wait for the workshops. I’ll happily sit down with them any time they want to.”

Gainer agrees.

“In many cities, residents don’t get the opportunity to sit down and meet with their city manager or some of the other department heads,” she said. “We welcome that to be able to answer all of their questions.”

The first budget meeting will be Wednesday, September 14, starting with a workshop at 3:30 p.m. The second one is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27, with a workshop at 4:30 p.m.