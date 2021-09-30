Lynn Haven leaders explain fountain pump misunderstanding

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – It was Tuesday when a visitor noticed the water pump missing from the fountain at the Children’s Memorial Garden in Lynn Haven.

Sandra Harrison with the Compassionate Friends of Bay County believed someone had stolen the pump, which would have been the second time, so she reported the theft to Lynn Haven police.

“I got a text from one of our members the night before last that the pump was gone and of course I came out here and it was very frustrating to see that it was gone,” Harrison said.

City Parks and Grounds Director Ty Farris checked with the maintenance department Thursday morning and found out the pump was not stolen.

As it turns out, someone reported a lot of algae in the fountain last week.

“When I got the call this morning from Chief Ramie that it in fact was not gone, that it was actually being repaired because there was something wrong with it, that was a great relief,” Harrison said.

“We took the pump off, opened it up and it needed an impeller which is really a $26 part,” Farris said. “Because of the type of pump, there was not one locally so we had to order it. We ordered it on Tuesday and it’s my understanding that it’ll be here tomorrow, and the pump will be reinstalled.”

Harrison said she was thankful for all the support the garden received regardless and is excited to move forward.

“One of our member’s friends started the GoFundMe to help us replace the pump and I think the last time I checked it they had raised $600 so now we are reaching out to them to try to find out what they want us to do with it,” Harrison said.

The creator of the GoFundMe said she will issue refunds upon request and that the remaining balance will go to the Children’s Memorial Garden.