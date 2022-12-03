LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven got into the holiday spirit Saturday morning.

Floats and street performers took over Florida Avenue as part of the annual Christmas parade.

Hundreds of people gathered along to enjoy the annual Lynn Haven Christmas parade. Many local businesses, churches, school bands, and sports teams, and of course Santa Claus brought the holiday magic from 5th street down to 11th street.

“It’s a big turnout every year Lynn Haven has a real good turnout,” resident Matt Andrews said. “I got to see the mayor this morning and he dumped a whole bucket of candy for the kids, that was exciting so everybody’s having a great time.”

Andrews has lived here his whole life and said the parade improves each year.

“I grew up in Lynn haven, so I’ve been to this parade many many times and it’s grown over the years and gotten better and better and longer and longer,” Andrews said.

A gentleman, Kevin French, who works for Bay County EMS said most years he is either in the parade or working, but this year, he set up his lawn chair and enjoyed it from the sidelines.

“I’m not a regular because I’m usually working so I don’t get to attend but this is one of the lucky times I get to come, I enjoy it,” French said.

This event is a full circle event for him and his granddaughter who is a member of a baton team in the parade.

“When I went to high school, I was in the band so everybody supported me so I’m here to support her,” French said.

The holiday spirit was felt by the endless amount of candy, Santa, and even a reindeer. It’s a special way to bring the Lynn Haven community together.

“People get to get out and see each other and say hello, meet new people, see new faces,” Andrews said. “I think it means a lot to our community.’

Whether it was your first time or your tenth, the Lynn Haven Christmas parade did not disappoint. There’s no denying the Christmas season is now in full swing in Lynn Haven.