LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven residents will soon see some upgrades to one of the public spaces.

City officials are getting the land next to the Senior Center ready for a new facility, possibly a new city library.

They say stormwater pipes have to be replaced to ensure smooth water flow before construction begins. This is crucial to make sure the underground infrastructure is sound before putting a new building on top of it.

“Once you put a new building on site, then that causes more stormwater to be created because there’s less impervious surface,” Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said. “We want to make sure that we’re not capturing any additional water on site so that we won’t have any puddles or any issues there for parking as that new building will go on site.”

City officials are considering the site for a new library, but they haven’t made any final decisions.