LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — While most communities celebrated Memorial Day on Monday, Lynn Haven held an event Tuesday morning.

May 30, 1868, was the first memorial day in the United States.

It was originally called “Decoration Day” after the tradition of decorating soldiers’ graves with flowers.

Tuesday’s ceremony took place at the Civil War Union Soldier Monument, with a wreath-laying.

Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Richard Filippi gave a brief history of Memorial Day and stressed its significance.

“Early services were very simple somber occasions for veterans and their families to honor the dead and to tend to the local cemeteries over the following decades,” Filippi said. “Decoration Day … grew into large, formalized events to include hymns prayers, and, of course, political speeches.”

Filippi said despite the holiday’s evolution the meaning of the holiday has stayed the same, honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. military.