LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city officials want to make sure residents know about resources available to help them stay healthy.

The city sponsored its 4th annual health fair Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the city’s Senior Center.

About 25 companies and agencies set up booths to let people know what they offer.

Visitors could get free health screenings and blood pressure checks and there were lots of giveaways.

“We’re just trying to provide some resources for the community so that they can get out here and just get some more information,” Lynn Haven communications and marketing coordinator Meredith Sanders said. “So it’s not as scary when they’re just trying to pick who they want to go to. They can already come here, make those connections so they have a familiar face when they go into the doctor’s office.”

