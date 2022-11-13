LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire broke out in the College Point Estates area of Lynn Haven late Sunday morning.

Witnesses said they saw what they believed to be clouds moving rapidly, then heard a pop and realized the E. Pierson Drive home was in flames.

The residents were not in the house at the time and neighbors worked quickly to rescue the homeowner’s five dogs.

Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said they do not yet know the cause of the fire. The Fire Marshal will be conducting an investigation.

Hottinger said no nearby fire hydrants and the changing winds made the fire difficult to combat.

He said firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about an hour and a half but believe the house to be a total loss.