LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Most people are off work and school Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Many chose to spend their day off at Lynn Haven’s annual MLK Festival.

The event kicked off at 10 am Monday morning at Sharon Sheffield Park.

Visitors enjoyed live entertainment, food, arts and crafts, and over 35 vendors.

“Really, what you’re going to see when you come here is Dr. King’s dream realized. And I’m so glad we do that in the city of Lynn Haven,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson.

Speakers included Nelson, City Manager Vicki Gainer, Superintendent Mark McQueen, and Sheriff Tommy Ford.