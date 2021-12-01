Lynn Haven has reverted back to an ordinance from 1911

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – City commissioners are resurrecting an ordinance from 1911 that restricts property usage.

They voted four to one Wednesday morning to prevent property owners from splitting up their Lynn Haven lots to accommodate more houses. But it is only going to affect certain homes.

For the past nine years, property owners and developers could split land parcels, allowing them to build more than one house on their properties. Now, that is no longer an option.

“Original homes in Lynn Haven were built back in 1911, and those houses were a particular size,” Seat One Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said. “They were very large lots.”

The ordinance required buildable lots to be 15,000 square feet, and then the law changed.

Changes made in 2012 allowed for property owners to split their pieces of land. Now those have reverted to what they were before 2012.

“Some of the resident’s concerns were that developers would come in and just over-inundate the area with housing and put a lot of stress on the stormwater system,” Mayor Jesse Nelson said.

So, they reversed the ordinance in a four to one vote. Aldridge voted against the change.

“First we need more affordable housing in Lynn Haven,” he said. “We don’t have much affordable housing and that’s an area in which you can build affordable housing. I didn’t really see why there was a rush to change things without having more input.”

The ordinance goes into effect immediately. Since commissioners began considering the change in August, the city has received 17 applications to split parcels.

To see the affected neighborhood, visit the Lynn Haven city website or contact the planning department.