LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Water is one of the most powerful forces in the world, that can have devastating effects on communities.

Some are short-term, like flash flooding. Others can have long-lasting effects, like major coastal erosion following a hurricane.

Regardless it’s expensive to mitigate.

We begin with this weekend’s rains, which caused sporadic flooding all over the panhandle. The constant drenching across the panhandle this weekend took a toll on some communities.

Lynn Haven, which has had a history of stormwater drainage issues, experienced some serious problems.

“We have old infrastructure that new development is being built onto when you have rain events like we had this weekend, basically what happens is the infrastructure is overtaxed,” said resident Zachary Detwiler.

City officials reported 17 different sewage spills to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The total for 14 of the locations was over 1 million gallons of sewage that went into North Bay or Mill Bayou.

They don’t know the amount for three of the spill sites.

For most people, the biggest issues involved flooded yards and streets.

“I get nervous when it really starts raining hard, said resident Norbert Kibler.

State Road 390 near the Lynn Haven Sports Complex Park was overflowing with water on Dec. 2.

“You have cars that are struggling to even see where the roadway is. You have cars that are throwing huge amounts of water off, and have trouble steering. You have flooding in people’s backyards. You have flooding in neighborhoods,” Detwiler said.

Detwiler says eight inches of rain produced all of this flooding.

He and others are worried about future flooding, as the city considers plans for a quick oil change business on the corner of 390 and Harvard Boulevard.

“It was coming down steady enough that I had about an inch of water all through the backyard. It’s just the drainage is horrible,” Kibler said.

“It’s like the other day when it was raining, I specifically went up to the corner and it was like a river flowing down from the ball fields and onto Highway 390. The water is just going to continue to flow down and it’s just going to worsen an already bad situation,” said resident Frank Limberg.

Lynn Haven city officials declined to comment on this weekend’s flooding problems.

Also, a manhole overflow on southeast Johnson Street in Blountstown was responsible for a 2.6 million-gallon sewage spill in just 24 hours.