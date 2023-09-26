LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven’s City Commission passed the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

There are several changes ahead for Lynn Haven residents. While commissioners lowered the millage rate, they also voted to raise some utilities.

“A few years ago, a study was conducted on utility rates in that state who came back and suggested that we increase our utility rates,” Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said. “However, after Hurricane Michael, after the pandemic, the commission decided not to put that burden upon the citizens.”

Instead, the city offset the cost by borrowing from its own sanitation fund.

With both Hurricane Michael and the pandemic behind us, Lynn Havens’ financial review committee suggested they make a change.

“Increase the utility rates over a period of time in order that not that we necessarily make up for what we have an increase over the past few years,” Nelson said. “But so that we could at least get to a point. We can balance the budget and not borrow money from other enterprise funds.”

The Lynn Haven financial committee said if no changes were made the city would be $19 million in debt in five years.

To prevent this the commission approved several changes.

Lynn Haven’s monthly wastewater rate will increase by $7 and the consumption rate will increase by $1.08 per 1000 gallons

Similarly, the monthly residential water base will also go up $7 dollars and the consumption rate will increase by 15 cents per 1000 gallons.

“We’re trying to decrease the debt so that we can do more in the future in regards to providing a great place of quality service on the quality of life for our citizens to live in the city,” Nelson said.

The council approved the fiscal year 2024 general fund and enterprise funds budget at just under $58 million dollars plus a disaster recovery budget of just over $6 million.

To help offset the financial burden on residents… the Lynn Haven City Commission also approved lowering the millage rate from 4.1 mill to a flat 4 mill.