LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – On Wednesday, students at Lynn Haven Elementary welcomed veterans into their school to honor their commitment and sacrifice for our country.

Students sang the songs of each military branch and some select students were chosen to deliver messages to veterans in front of the entire school.

This is an annual event the school hosts in part to teach its students more about the holiday, but more importantly to give the veterans in the community a well-deserved celebration.

“They need to know the sacrifice that our veterans have made and let them know that they’re appreciated and honor them,” said Lynn Haven Elementary School Principal Stacie Anderson. “You heard some of our students, our older students writing letters of thanks and appreciation. They’re doing research and finding out what it means to be a veteran and just expressing their appreciation today and recognizing all the sacrifices our veterans make.”

All veterans in the Lynn Haven community were welcome to attend Wednesday’s celebration.