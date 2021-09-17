Lynn Haven Elementary students aid in Hurricane Ida relief

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local elementary school students are pitching in to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Lynn Haven Elementary hosted a “Nickels for New Orleans” initiative that lasted for a week.

Principal John Cannon said the students raised about $600, and an anonymous donor rounded the total up to $1,000.

He presented a $1,000 check for the Lynn Haven Rotary club to donate to the Houma, Louisiana Rotary club.

Cannon said he’s proud of his students.

“It was incredible… The kids brought their toy money, their birthday money, things that they’ve been saving, their piggie banks… emptied it all out and brought it, and we collected,” Cannon said. “Nobody asked for anything in return. Everybody was just very proud to give and to serve other people.”

The Lynn Haven Rotary club matched the school’s total, and individual members donated, as well.

The club called the Rotary in Houma during their meeting Wednesday morning to let them know they will be receiving a check for $3,000.

The Houma Rotary club said the money will go towards helping to feed the residents of Houma.