Lynn Haven debuts new solar tree

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven’s Sheffield Park has an interesting new addition.

It’s a tree that provides shade and electricity.

Gulf Power and Florida Power and Light solar trees are popping up across the Panhandle, and Lynn Haven is the latest location.

Park and grounds director Ty Farris said it’s a great way to collect energy, especially here in the Sunshine state.

This one solar tree will collect enough power to energize six or seven homes. It can also charge parents’ cell phones while their kids enjoy the park.

“Most of the power that this collects goes right back into the grid, even though we and the park users can utilize the USB to charge their phones while they are here,” Farris said. “At night, it is going to have a neon light on it that can change colors, so if it’s the Fourth of July, then we can change it to red, white and blue.”

Workers will also pave the area around the solar tree to provide more seating.

The solar trees should be ready to go by the end of the week.