LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – With prices in almost everything, we buy going up the city of Lynn Haven is working to lower your power bill.

Commissioners are sending off written letters to the Public Service Commission regarding the recent rake hike by Florida Power and Light.

They decided at Tuesday’s commission meeting to forward residents’ concerns to those who regulate the power company.

They are asking for a review of the higher customer rates.

Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said the city also pays a higher electric bill, and that forces them to use funding from other parts of the city budget. He said it is going to take the voices of many people to get the power company’s attention.

“Along with sending those letters, we are also wanting basically to have a petition to where the citizens can go on and sign their name and say that the city isn’t doing this as a board of five people but it’s a city with 15,000 signatures or whatnot,” Aldridge said. “It holds more weight.”

Commissioners will sign and mail their letters this week.

