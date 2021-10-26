Lynn Haven commissioners propose new rules on solicitation

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven city commission held a first reading Tuesday night to update the current solicitation ordinance.

The new proposed hours for soliciting would be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or after sunset, whichever comes first. Currently, soliciting is allowed until 9 p.m.

It would also prohibit solicitation on federal holidays.

City Manager Vickie Gainer said residents recently complained about having too many solicitors in their neighborhood.

“Residents were really concerned about the knock on their doors during dinnertime, late at night and then many of the folks who were soliciting not having proper identification, not being able to show their permit and residents were concerned about that, and so were we,” Gainer said.

Gainer also said solicitors will have to have their city permit in hand when going door-to-door.

The amended ordinance will have its second reading and possible approval at the next city commission meeting at 9 a.m. on November 9.