LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — In Lynn Haven, City Manager Vickie Gainer hosted a ‘Table Talk’ Thursday night. She met with residents at the Lynn Haven Garden Club to discuss updating some of the city’s future projects.

Gainer used a slideshow for attending residents with a few of the projects from Lynn Haven’s 5-year infrastructure plan.

One of the larger projects to be complete in April is the sports complex.

The new advanced water treatment station will begin construction in July.

Almost two and a half miles of roadway in Lynn Haven will be repaved this year.

Gainer said Minnesota Avenue, from Baldwin Road to Pine Forest Estates will be getting a new sidewalk.

Some of the projects have been in the works since before Hurricane Michael. Gainer said, some things just take time.

“Projects just take a long, long time simply because they’re done in phases and the city may have the money to do the engineering side of it,” Gainer told us. “And then after engineering is finished, then you come to construction work, construction, maybe a little bit more than a city budget can handle so you have to wait till that funding comes along.”

Roads being repaved this year include:

Mowat School Road

Wisconsin Avenue, from 14th Street to 17th Street

Iowa Avenue, from 14th Street to 17th Street

Mosley Drive

17th Street, from Highway 77 to Iowa Avenue

8th Street Circle

Carolina Avenue, from 5th Street to 6th Street