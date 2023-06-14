LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) —The Lynn Haven City Hall has been in temporary quarters since June 2019.

The original was damaged by Hurricane Michael, so the city began building a new one in May 2021.

Working conditions at Lynn Haven City Hall haven’t been ideal for the last four years. Employees have been stuck using the cramped temporary buildings for some time now.

However, in the next few months that will be a thing of the past.

“I think the residents will really be happy to see the city hall back functioning and then be able to come in and out and do the city’s business with city staff,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

Gainer said the building is on track to be completed in July.

All city services will be under one roof.

“Now it will be city staff on one floor and then it will be police on the second floor, which really helps citizens to find one place, kind of a one-stop shop to get on with their business done to meet with city staff,” said Gainer.

The city logos started going up this week.

“We decided to keep the same logo just so that people can have that identifier that Lynn Haven that although we are making progress. Although we are moving forward in many of our areas here, we still have our same old family feel. That we’ve had before,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson.

The four new six-by-eight-foot city logos will have a slight update.

“It’s always a positive beacon of hope, and it’s going to be illuminated. So, you can see it at night when you drive to the city today,” said Nelson

The total cost of the new city hall is $13.8 million, and most of the money came from FEMA.

City officials are planning to hold a grand opening ceremony in September.