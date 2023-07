LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven is preparing for the grand opening of its new city hall.

The original building was damaged by Hurricane Michael.

The $13.8 million building is two stories tall and will house city staff and the Lynn Haven Police Department.

Lynn Haven employees have been using temporary buildings for the last four years. Construction started in May of 2021.

Mayor Jesse Nelson says the grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 10.