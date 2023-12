LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Due to the possibility of inclement weather on Saturday, December 2nd, the City of Lynn Haven has chosen to postpone their Christmas Parade.

The Lynn Haven Christmas Parade will now be taking place at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 9.

The city is also once again accepting parade entry applications for any organizations that would like to be added to the existing lineup.

All applications must be submitted by Monday, December 4th.

To apply for the parade, click here.