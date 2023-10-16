LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Oct. 16 through Oct. 22 is Florida City Government Week, an opportunity for municipal leaders to engage with citizens.

Lynn Haven city leaders have planned four days’ worth of events.

“Coffee with commissioners” this Oct. 16 at the new city hall.

Residents were able to check out the new facility, ask questions, and get in-depth answers about how the city is spending its money.

“Well, at the commission meeting, the citizens only had three minutes to speak. And sometimes the issue takes a little bit longer than three minutes. Processes in a nonthreatening environment we sit down over a cup of coffee and they can take as much time as they need to convey their opinion,” said Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Vandergrift.

Some of today’s topics included road construction, stormwater assessment fees, and code enforcement.

In fact, code enforcement will be the topic of a public workshop Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Florida City Government Week events: