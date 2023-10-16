LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Oct. 16 through Oct. 22 is Florida City Government Week, an opportunity for municipal leaders to engage with citizens.
Lynn Haven city leaders have planned four days’ worth of events.
“Coffee with commissioners” this Oct. 16 at the new city hall.
Residents were able to check out the new facility, ask questions, and get in-depth answers about how the city is spending its money.
“Well, at the commission meeting, the citizens only had three minutes to speak. And sometimes the issue takes a little bit longer than three minutes. Processes in a nonthreatening environment we sit down over a cup of coffee and they can take as much time as they need to convey their opinion,” said Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Vandergrift.
Some of today’s topics included road construction, stormwater assessment fees, and code enforcement.
In fact, code enforcement will be the topic of a public workshop Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Florida City Government Week events:
- October 17 @ 9:00 AM – Trivia Day. Tune in to the City of Lynn Haven’s Facebook page from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and be the first to correctly answer trivia questions in the comment section for a chance to win a prize. Questions will be posted every hour.
- October 19 @ 3:30 PM – Art Showcase Reception. Select artwork of local student’s dream city hall will be displayed in the Senior Activity Club. A recognition ceremony will be held at 5:00 PM.
- October 20 @ 9:30 AM – Fire Safety & Prevention Day. Lynn Haven firefighters will demonstrate fire prevention and safety at Fire Station #2 to Lynn Haven Elementary students.