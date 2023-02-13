LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Not everyone gets a day named after them…but Leon Miller wasn’t just anyone.

Mayor Jesse Nelson and Lynn Haven city commissioners have officially proclaimed every second Monday in February ‘Leon Miller Day’.

Miller was the first black person to become a Lynn Haven city commissioner.

He also taught at Gulf Coast State College and coached boys basketball at Rosenwald.

Lois Miller was married to Leon for 62 years.

She said she is beyond touched to have her late husband honored in this way.

It’s not that they had not recognized my husband during his lifetime because they had,” Miller said. “They gave him the key to the city. They named a splash park after him. To do this afterwards and help keep his memory alive and what he has done for so many children here in Lynn Haven.”

Miller passed away in August of 2022. He was 89 years old.