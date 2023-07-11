LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven is in the beginning stages of the Tennessee Avenue sidewalk project.

The city received a grant just shy of $91,000 from the Florida Department of Transportation for engineering services. City officials plan to apply for another grant to cover the construction.

Tennessee Avenue is a popular path for children walking to Lynn Haven Elementary and Mowat Middle School. Commissioners hope the sidewalk project will help create a safer environment for them and the rest of the community.

“I think it will be wonderful,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer. “We’ve added sidewalks on Fifth Street all the way to Kinsaul. We’ve added sidewalks around the elementary school, and that’s our goal to make it a more walkable community.”

The project is currently in the engineering and design phase. The city has not set a date to begin construction.