LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Love is in the air.

The city unveiled this constructed, wooden wall decorated with flowers and hearts. It is in Sheffield Park and was added on Thursday, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

They said the wall is there for the community to capture memories. All are welcome to take pictures in front of it, it does not have to just be with your valentine.

The City of Lynn Haven said it will be at the park until next Wednesday.