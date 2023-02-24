LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people are still recovering after a tragic natural disaster and local students are raising money to help them.

Earlier this month Syria and Turkey suffered from a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

The Social Justice Club at North Bay Haven is hosting a fundraiser to help with recovery relief.

Students can pay $2 to wear Turkey or Syrian colors instead of the school uniform this upcoming Tuesday.

All the money raised will be donated through the Red Cross.

“We saw the need to help on a local and global scale and to distribute resources to places that didn’t have access to them,” club co-founder Sarah Wilson said.

“We know what it’s like to go through a disaster where you don’t have any hope or no faith and so although Hurricane Michael was nothing like the tragedy that happened in Turkey and Syria, we know what it’s like to have no hope and so we wanted to help alleviate this pain by with the red cross organization,” club co-founder Ethan Patel said.

The goal is to raise $5,000. So far, they have raised a little over $2,000.

If you would like to donate call 850-896-6673.