LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local high school students wrapped up their fundraiser to help earthquake victims from Syria and Turkey.

North Bay Haven’s Social Justice Club presented a check to the American Red Cross Monday.

They raised $2,443 with a color war at school and help from members of the community. Red Cross is grateful for the students giving back to those in need.

“Thank you, thank you to Ms. Wilson, thank you to the Social Justice Club, all of you, this means a lot that you’re caring for people halfway across the world and you started doing this in February, which was so great right after they had an incident,” Panama City Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Anthony Cornett said.

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross.