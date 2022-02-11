LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Lynn Haven Police Department has seen a major increase in DUI arrests. They are having employees be all hands on deck for Super Bowl Sunday.

The agency has zero-tolerance for drinking and driving. Driving under the influence impacts everyone, even Chief Ramie.

“He blew a .34 on his alcohol level,” Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said.

Ramie had a close call himself many years ago, right on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I was coming up Highway 389, I had just left my wife and my children, and a person ran a stop sign right here in Lynn Haven at Michigan Avenue and 389, and almost collided,” Ramie said reflecting on that night. “When I say almost, he was a foot in front of my car. And if I would have been a second earlier it would have T-boned me.”

Ramie recognizes this near-accident could have been worse. For some it is.

“National statistics show that Super Bowl Sunday the DUI fatalities are double the amount than any other Sunday in the year,” Ramie said.

Plan ahead this Sunday before you get behind the wheel. If you are drinking then you should have a designated driver or use a driving service.”

“We will have extra units out and they will be specifically targeting the signs of impaired driving,” Ramie said.

Department staff will be working overtime shifts, responding to increased 911 calls. Ramie said making a call like that could save a life, and so does thinking ahead.

“If this vehicle’s coming in the opposing lane, or even in the opposing two lanes over with the turn lane coming towards you, what would you do? Would you stop, would you veer to the right, would you veer to the left,” Ramie warned. “Go ahead and plan ahead and that way you have already preplanned what you would do in that situation.”

Ramie calls it, “Looking for a way out.” It can protect you from danger.

Ramie said if you gamble with drinking and driving, you will end up in jail. And if you hurt someone, you can expect to serve a prison sentence.