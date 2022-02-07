LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Impersonating a police officer or deputy is a second-degree felony.

A Santa Rosa Beach man is now facing the charge after Walton deputies said he was caught on camera pretending to be a cop.

Now, surrounding police departments are warning residents about this trend. They have tips on how to know if someone is impersonating a police officer.

The early morning hours last Thursday, February 4, was a terrifying moment for many Walton residents. A ring camera captured a man wearing a tactical vest going door to door pulling on doorknobs. Soon after he was arrested and charged for impersonating a deputy.

“In the video I see the man get out of the car and go straight to check the door handle,” Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said. “We aren’t going to go do that and check the handle,”

Ramie said residents have the right to feel safe at all times. Especially if an officer is knocking at your door.

“If it’s daylight hours, obviously they can see us, they see our cars outside,” Ramie said. “But if it’s an unmarked vehicle, and you are concerned about it and they don’t appear to be a law enforcement officer, we encourage you to call your local agency to confirm,” Ramie said.

Chief Ramie said one of the ways police officers will identify themselves is with a badge.

“Some of the characteristics they have is obviously a badge, and most accredited agencies are required to wear a nametag as well with their photograph,” Ramie said. “It’s common for us to knock on the door and announce Lynn Haven Police.”

Ramie said to follow your instinct. If you get a gut feeling something is wrong, listen.

“If it doesn’t look right and it doesn’t feel right, then call,” Ramie said.

Although there have not been any reports of this behavior in Lynn Haven, Ramie wants residents to be aware similar events have happened in the past.

“I have seen it in the past where vehicles were utilized by people trying to impersonate law enforcement officers and stop cars,” Ramie said. “That was earlier in my career, but in today’s world, there is nothing wrong to take the same steps and call the agency.”

Lynn Haven officers have arrested several people in the past for impersonating officers. But no matter the situation you are in, Chief Ramie said you can call their office to verify with dispatch.

The Lynn Haven Police Department number is 850-265-4111.