LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A man, described as a transient, stayed in the Bay County Jail over the weekend, facing some very serious charges.

Lynn Haven police arrested 34-year-old Christopher Lee Sills on Friday, charging him with sexual assault and stalking.

Investigators said Sills forced a long-time acquaintance to have sex on June 19.

Then, from June 19 until June 24, he allegedly called and texted her repeatedly. The conversation went from expressing suicidal tendencies to threatening the victim’s life.

Sills is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.