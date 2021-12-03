Letters are delivered to Santa directly from Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – There is now a unique mailbox set up at a Lynn Haven park for children trying to reach the big man in red, before Christmas Day.

You can find the magical mailbox at Sheffield Park now through the day after Christmas. All letters dropped off will go straight to the North Pole for Santa to read.

Last year there was a tree set up with ornaments children could take home, but for this year the Community Services Director Ty Farris said they wanted to allow families to start traditions.

He encourages all who drop off their hand-written notes to take pictures as a keepsake.

“As a parent of three daughters, watching them grow up with their lists to Santa, I’m sure their mom probably saved them, but looking back and you read through them now I would have loved to have photographs of them doing it,” said Farris. “So I guess that’s where the idea stemmed from.”

Farris can confirm all letters put into the box so have been delivered to Santa. For parents wanting an extra copy, you can pick that up at Lynn Haven’s City Hall.