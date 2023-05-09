LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A few weeks ago severe weather worked its way across our area. A tornado, unfortunately, caused damages in the city of Lynn Haven, including to the A.L. Kinsaul splash pad.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Lynn Haven officials decided to seek other options instead of fixing the splash pad. Officials said they expect the Kinsaul splash pad to be a total loss, much of the equipment was severely damaged by the storm.

City Manager Vickie Gainer suggested the city discuss utilizing the area for something else.

Mayor Jesse Nelson agreed. He believes the area would be a good spot for a skate park.

A motion was approved to explore this idea.

The Cain Griffin splash pad will remain open this summer.