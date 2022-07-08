LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The judge in the Lynn Haven corruption case repeatedly reprimanded prosecutors in a newly unsealed order, and suggested that the case could be dismissed if more issues surfaced.

Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are accused of bribery and fraud over several city projects that happened before and after Hurricane Michael.

Anderson and Finch have repeatedly claimed that prosecutors, an FBI agent and others lied and violated their rights while building the case against them.

Judge Mark Walker previously ruled that, while some of those issues had merit, none of them rose to the level required to dismiss the case altogether.

In this filing, Judge Walker said, despite them being sloppy at times, prosecutors haven’t violated the law.

“But while the Government’s conduct may have fallen well short of best practices, this Court cannot

say the Government acted in bad faith,” Walker wrote about prosecutors’ effort to produce evidence to the defense.

Walker also determined that Borghini, at times, gave false testimony to the grand jury that indicted Finch and Anderson. However, Walker concludes that these were mistakes that did not have an impact on the case and were not deliberate lies to the grand jury.

He also called Borghini and the prosecutors “reckless, careless and unprofessional.”

Walker also wrote that Greg Wilson, a former prosecutor and apparent business partner with construction magnate and “unindicted co-conspirator” Derwin White, acted as an agent of the government when he spied on White and Finch.

White died in July of 2021 and was never indicted in the case. However, he and Finch were planning a joint defense and met together often. Wilson overheard those conversations and also participated in conversations with Finch about the case. Wilson then relayed the information he gathered back to Borghini.

Because Finch was represented by an attorney this is a violation of Finch’s 6th Amendment rights, Walker wrote. However, this does not warrant throwing the case out entirely. Instead, any evidence obtained in this manner could be thrown out. To date, it’s unclear what evidence would be affected.

Finally, Walker wrote that prosecutors are “testing this Court’s patience.” And that the case is approaching a threshold, beyond which Defendants are so prejudiced by the Government’s conduct that this Court will have no choice but to dismiss the indictment.”

“This Court has now granted at least in part four motions to dismiss,” Walker wrote. “The Government does not get unlimited bites at the apple. Although this Court, by separate order, granted without prejudice part of Defendants’ motions to dismiss, the Government must take heed. If it chooses to pursue, and ultimately secures, another faulty indictment, dismissal may come with prejudice. Indeed, at a certain point, when the Government cannot return a facially valid indictment despite having three opportunities to do so, one may begin to suspect that the issue is with the Government’s case, not its draftsmanship.”

Also on Friday, a massive motion filed by prosecutors dealing with the same issues that Walker ruled on was also unsealed.

Walker is expected to rule on a trial date in the case next week. Meanwhile, Finch’s attorney has said more motions are coming in which they hope to get even more of the charges thrown out.