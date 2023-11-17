LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Crestview man was arrested and placed in the Bay County Jail in connection to the death of a Dothan woman.

The suspect is identified as 33-year-old, Santeni Green, currently charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Green tossed the body of Marisa Allen into the water near the Bailey Bridge, investigators said.

“Allen was going to sell cocaine to Green, but used it instead” a friend of Allen allegedly said. Allen’s friend reported her missing on October 31st.

Deputies found Allen’s body on November 5th in the 6000 block of Marvin Lane. Green was identified from her tattoo.

Dothan police say they discovered Green SUV was parked at Allen’s driveway the day she disappeared. Police tracked him south on 231 toward the Lynn Haven area.

Investigators believe Green transported and dumped Allen’s body at The Bailey Bridge. He was arrested in Okaloosa County.

He was transported to the Bay County Jail on Wednesday and was held without bond.

The Sheriff’s office is working on this investigation with Dothan Police and more charges may be filed in the case.