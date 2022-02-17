LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds came out to Lynn Haven for the 10th Annual ‘Stars & Guitars’ benefit concert on Thursday evening.

Due to Hurricane Michael damages, the event couldn’t be held at the Marina Civic Center but has been instead relocated to the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School.

The night featuring country music performances was also for a good cause as the event will benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

“It all benefits local children who have been affected by abuse and neglect as well as adults who have been affected by sexual violence,” Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Lori Allen said. “We’ve had a lot of challenges over the last few years with Hurricane Michael taking the Marina Civic Center and thankfully Mosley has been a gracious host. Of course, the pandemic also put a wrench in our plans for the last few years but we are back and strong in 2022.”

‘The Band Perry’ was the headliner with ‘Thompson Square’ as the opening act.