LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Authorities are trying to determine what caused a house fire in Lynn Haven.

Firefighters responded to a fire on East 11th St. around 10:15 this morning. They say flames and smoke were coming from the left side when they arrived.

Officials say the house suffered moderate to heavy damage, mostly in the garage and attic area.

They have determined that the incident was accidental.

No one was injured.