LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials and community leaders gathered this morning to welcome a new era at Haney Technical College.

School officials cut the ribbon on the new education building. The facility costs $10.2 million and replaces several buildings that were heavily damaged during Hurricane Michael.

The storm destroyed 4-facilities, forcing Haney administrators to cut enrollment in half.

The new building will house the nursing and IT programs, with room to grow.

“So this in itself per year will be able to rotate through 260 students, opening up additional space in our manufacturing construction building to add more of those programs,” Angela Reese said. “So we’re very excited about that, this room for expansion and room for growth to be able to provide a better workforce for our local community.”

Classes will begin next semester on January 6. Registration for the spring term is still through the end of this week.

Click here for information on registration for the spring semester.