LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Rails to Trails in Lynn Haven has been open for over a week now and is getting some positive feedback, but the community still has some concerns.

The grand opening of Lynn Haven’s Rail To Trails was September 8th. With sunset earlier each day, residents are worried about using the trail in the dark. They are asking the city to add lights. Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson says lights are in the plans for the future.

“We do have some plans in the future to offer some lighting along the trail. Right now, we’re seeking some grant funds for that as well as some CRE funds for that as well in order to provide lighting along the trail.”

With a new area for people to walk and ride bikes on there has been a concern of safety along the trail. Mayor Nelson says there will be police patrolling the area soon.

“Right now, we’re making sure we’re getting that plan in place to make sure that we do have some patrol on the trails from the police department as well as from the fire department as well. So they do have vehicles that they can get on the trail to make sure they can get to someone in an expeditious fashion.”

Besides the concerns, Lynn Haven is thinking about expanding the trail says Nelson.

“The trails, once the Marina Island opens, will actually extend the trail, which will have another trail hip there at Marina Island, which will extend our trail from the current 3.1 miles to actually 4.3 miles.”

Right now there is no timetable for when these plans will come to fruition, but it will be sooner rather than later.