LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city officials are still struggling over what to do about the splash pad at A. L. Kinsaul Park.

It’s been closed since last year because of structural issues and damage from a tornado in April.

City officials estimate it will take about $100,000 to repair and discussed the possibility of tearing it down and building a skate park in its place.

Even though a decision hasn’t been made yet, residents are concerned about the future plans.

“Citizens are most likely upset because it’s something that they’re used to being able to take their children to,” said Lynn Haven Commissioner Sam Peebles. “We are tasked with figuring out if it’s the right decision to rebuild the splash pad or explore other options.”

City officials said they are in an “exploratory phase” and did not say when they will make a decision on the splash pad’s future.