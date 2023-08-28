LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) —With Idalia’s approach, local governments are helping residents with sandbags, for those who want to add a layer of protection against flooding.

Lynn Haven city officials are providing the materials for residents to make their own sandbags.

They can pick up free bags at A.L. Kinsaul and Cain Griffin ball fields.

Then they can take those bags to the Lynn Haven sports complex where there are free piles of sand.

City officials are suggesting you bring your own shovel.

“It’s a great way to give back to our citizens and to let them know that we do care and that we’re concerned about them. And if there’s one way that we can alleviate stress in a citizen’s life, then that’s certainly something we want to do,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson.

Nelson suggests placing the sandbags in front of garages and doorways.

There is a 10-bag limit per person.