LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There were so many alleged crimes going on in Lynn Haven that there is just no way for jurors to keep it all straight.

That’s one of several arguments made by the legal team for Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven. Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are both now seeking separate trials in their bribery and fraud cases. And they have both now argued that the volume of alleged illegal activity will just be too much for jurors to decipher.

“Absent severance, Anderson’s right to a fair trial will be contingent on jurors’ digesting weeks of testimony and documents that commingle all alleged schemes, digesting limiting instructions, and then making individualized determinations as to each offense based on the evidence supporting only that offense,” defense attorney Anthony Bajoczky, Jr. wrote in a motion filed this week. “Under the facts of this case, that is unrealistic and asks too much of jurors.”

Finch and Anderson are facing trial in a 26-count indictment that is often broken down into five separate conspiracies. Finch is allegedly only involved in three of them. Anderson is allegedly involved in all of them.

Lynn Haven’s former city manager, its former attorney, its former leisure services director and others have pleaded guilty in the case. A former city commissioner has pleaded guilty to a separate crime but is expected to testify against Finch at trial.

However, Bajoczky wrote that Anderson was targeted by those who were upset, not with illegal activity, but with her work as mayor.

“Anderson was the face of the City at a time when it was defrauded by its own employees. It also appears she was an outspoken figure that, at times, created political controversy, including critics within the ranks of City employees,” he wrote. “Neither are crimes. Whether the fraud could have been prevented or discovered sooner is not relevant, and whether jurors would vote for Anderson or support her policies is not relevant.”

He also wrote that fraud was an ongoing issue after Hurricane Michael.

“Jurors will need to keep their eyes on the ball and understand the post-hurricane conditions to understand why the opportunities for fraud existed and initially went unnoticed,” he wrote.

Finally, as they have repeatedly pointed out, Anderson and Finch were friends for years long before she was mayor, and the idea that he bribed her to get work with the city ignores that in nearly every case the entire city commission unanimously approved Finch’s projects.

Prosecutors have not yet responded to these motions. It is unclear when Judge Mark Walker will rule on the issue. A trial for both defendants is currently scheduled for November 28.