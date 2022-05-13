LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Bar Association has officially suspended former Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton.

The notice was posted on the Bar’s website, saying he’s suspended with conditions. The suspension is the result of Albritton’s involvement in the Lynn Haven corruption investigation.

Federal prosecutors originally charged him with dozens of counts last year. But he cut a deal with the government and pled guilty to just two of the charges, wire fraud and honest services fraud, in exchange for his testimony against former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch.

He admitted to submitting fake invoices to his insurance company for free work he received from Erosion Control Specialists after Hurricane Michael. He also admitted to taking bribes for arranging a garbage contract for ECS without City Commissioners’ knowledge.

Albritton faces up to 40-years in prison but is expected to get a much lighter sentence.