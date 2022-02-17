LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven corruption defendants are rapidly heading for a showdown that could decide the fate of the case.

James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused of fraud and bribery in connection to several city projects both before and after Hurricane Michael.

Six other individuals, including the former city manager, city attorney, and leisure services coordinator have pleaded guilty in the case. And, a former city commissioner, Antonious Barnes, pleaded guilty in a separate matter, but, according to prosecutors, plans to testify that Finch bribed him.

During a Thursday hearing, Judge Mark Walker said he was prepared to rule on several key issues in the case. Anderson and Finch’s attorneys are asking the judge to unseal transcripts from the secret grand jury proceedings. They contend that prosecutors allowed an FBI agent to lie during testimony to the grand jury, that much of the facts presented by prosecutors are wrong, and that prosecutors repeatedly failed to provide important evidence to the grand jury that exonerates their clients.

They also said that an investigator on the case was “involved in deeply troubling corruption.” And they took aim at a prosecutor on the case by citing serious misconduct on a case from the 1990s and arguing that his actions during this investigation have been similarly unethical.

They hope these arguments will be enough to get the entire case thrown out.

Walker’s first ruling on these issues is set for next week and the judge indicated that ruling would likely then lead to both an evidentiary hearing and a hearing on legal issues in the case.

Guy Lewis, Finch’s attorney, said he plans to call the FBI agent to testify during the evidentiary hearing. However, he and the defense attorneys for Anderson stopped short of requesting that the prosecutors themselves testify and defend their decisions.

Judge Mark Walker said it was vital to know if either Anthony Bajoczky, Jr., Anderson’s attorney, or prosecutor Andrew J. Grogan would be called as witnesses in these hearings. If they were that would require him to determine if they were credible witnesses and since both of them once worked as his law clerks he would have to recuse himself from the case.

Walker explained that judges across the country deal with attorneys who they have once worked with or for.

“But there is a huge difference between having somebody appear in front of me and make a legal argument versus having somebody who is going to be examined or their credibility is questioned and I have to weigh their credibility as a witness,” Walker said. “But if I’ve got to judge the credibility … as a fact witness with Mr. Grogan or Mr. Bajocsky that I am unwilling to do.”

After getting reassurances from both sides that it was unlikely the attorneys would be called as witnesses, Walker moved forward.

A ruling on how much grand jury information will be disclosed is expected next week. A hearing on several matters is set for March 8. A tentative date for the trial was set for April.