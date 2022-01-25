LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local developer and the City of Lynn Haven are going head-to-head once again.

James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction and real estate developer, owns a nearly 10-acre piece of property that he wants to turn into a 90-unit multi-family home development.

Almost a year ago, Finch requested for the land to be annexed into the city of Lynn Haven, which was approved.

Mayor Jesse Nelson said the city has requirements that Finch did not want to comply with, including the need for two entrances and exits from the future neighborhood.

In return, Finch requested to be de-annexed from the city.

On Tuesday night, Lynn Haven commissioners denied that request with a vote of 3-2. Finch was not in attendance.

“Hopefully there can be some resolution that comes about between the city and the developer,” Mayor Nelson said. “Hopefully, it will be in compliance with the ordinance or the code that we have in place now. I do hope for the discussion is able to be made between the developer and city staff in order to resolve that issue.”

Mayor Nelson said the next step is to discuss the interpretation of some of the city code. He is also waiting to hear from Finch about any possible resolutions.