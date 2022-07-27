LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused of bribery and fraud involving several city projects.

Judge Mark Walker tossed the conspiracy charge against the pair twice. After the first time in August of last year, prosecutors returned to the grand jury and got a new indictment. He tossed it again in June. Prosecutors have said they will take the remaining counts to trial but also filed a motion asking Walker to reconsider his ruling.

In a response filed this week, Finch’s defense attorney, Guy Lewis, wrote that prosecutors have no new evidence and arguments to back up their request. He adds that prosecutors have called the ruling unfair and argues that is his client who has actually been treated unfairly.

“In reality, the government simply finds it “unfair” that it is being required to respect the rule of law and the Defendants’ Constitutional right to a fair trial,” Lewis wrote. “Indeed, what is fair is that a federal criminal indictment be drafted and returned with precision and detail as required by law. What is fair is that an indictment does not charge multiple conspiracies. What is fair is a prosecution absent of government recklessness and overreach. … What is fair is insisting that the sovereign remedy “shortcomings” and not conduct itself in a “less than laudable” manner. … What is fair is a Grand Jury presentation that is

not “misleading” and presented in a “fast and loose way.” … What is unfair? A prosecution conducted in a “reckless, careless, and unprofessional” manner.”

It is unclear when Walker will rule on these issues. A trial is scheduled for November 28.