City of Lynn Haven to host MLK Day event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — In celebration of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., there will be a festival at Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven on Monday.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, local vendors, and live entertainment. The event is free for the public.

George and Myron Hines have been hosting this event to honor Dr. King for 34 years.

“Martin Luther King fought for the disenfranchised so it is important that we remember him and raise awareness for the years to come,” said event organizer, Myron Hines.

Also at the event, there will be COVID vaccines and free testing available for the public. Both Pfizer and Moderna shots are available for the first, second and booster COVID shots.

“As Dr. King preached, help a neighbor. There will be shots available for free if someone is in need,” said Tony Bostick with the LEAD coalition.

This is the third year the event has been hosted in Lynn Haven, it was formerly hosted in Panama City. Myron Hines said it is a full-circle moment as Lynn Haven recently elected an African-American mayor.

“In Bay County diversity can be hard to find,” said Hines. “So it’s great to have this event in Lynn Haven where the commission is diverse.”