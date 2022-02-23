LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – City commissioners are continuing to discuss a request to rezone property in the Hugh Nelson Industrial Park.

The owner wants to change it from industrial to low-density residential. If the property is rezoned, there is no going back.

Somewhat hidden in Lynn Haven, on Sallie Mae Drive, lies one of Lynn Haven’s two industrial parks. Hugh Nelson Park currently houses four manufacturing businesses.

“If you put residential in there, how is it going to affect their business?” Commissioner Jamie Warrick said.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the board was set to vote on whether or not to make a future land-use change at Hugh Nelson. The current owner has proposed changing it from industrial to low-density residential. This would limit what could be built there.

“You can either have a group home, single-family residential, you can have a daycare,” the city’s planning director Amanda Richard said.

Warrick is against the change. He said having industrial manufacturing close to residential housing brings safety and health concerns. The city also loses out on revenue.

“There’s a lot of benefits to having industrial manufacturing businesses, and by bringing in a lot more net revenue, it helps not only bring a lot more tax revenue but it also helps lower taxes,” Warrick said.

City commissioners are not looking at the entire Hugh Nelson Industrial Park for rezoning, but what they are looking at is roughly 20 acres, some of which is conservation land.

“I think properties such as this are just going to be more and more valuable,” Warrick said.

There was much uncertainty from other commissioners at the meeting.

“I hate to see us takeaway industrial property,” Commissioner Judy Tinder said.

The board ultimately decided to table the discussion and hold a public workshop.

“If we don’t feel like we are prepared to vote on this, we can table it for a vote at another time,” Mayor Jessie Nelson said.

There is no date set for the workshop, but commissioners are encouraging industrial companies, residents, and Bay County Chamber employees to attend.